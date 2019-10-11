Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% in the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,742. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $196.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.98.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.