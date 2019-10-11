Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 4,646 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.89. 42,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,224. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

