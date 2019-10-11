Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 16,558 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,630 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,270,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after purchasing an additional 171,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,889,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,013,000 after purchasing an additional 153,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,881,570. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

