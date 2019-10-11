Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $947,000 Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1,019.5% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.50. 18,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,859. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1%.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.