Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 892,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,670,000 after acquiring an additional 596,650 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,567,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after acquiring an additional 541,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 233,741 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 933,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 232,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,711,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,986,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,167,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $64,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares in the company, valued at $161,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,322 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,749. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $58.00 target price on Mimecast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Mimecast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of MIME traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 86,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,456. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -536.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mimecast Ltd has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $54.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.32 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.