JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Arconic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Arconic stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. Arconic has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.88%.

In other news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 30,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $735,072.19. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 15,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

