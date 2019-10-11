JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.68 ($50.79).

EPA:ALO traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €37.94 ($44.12). The stock had a trading volume of 750,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €37.97. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

