JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492,522. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $120.40. The stock has a market cap of $357.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.