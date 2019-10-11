JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.8% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 26,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 387,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.47. The stock had a trading volume of 61,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629,760. The company has a market capitalization of $365.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

