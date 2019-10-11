JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

ALLY opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $73,081.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $716,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 102.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

