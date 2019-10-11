JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) a $82.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Shares of FSLR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.82. 2,288,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. First Solar has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,800 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $112,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $557,127.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,394,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,665 shares of company stock worth $4,068,284. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,895 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,960 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in First Solar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,743 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

