JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €196.28 ($228.24).

Get Wirecard alerts:

ETR:WDI opened at €140.50 ($163.37) on Monday. Wirecard has a twelve month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a twelve month high of €187.00 ($217.44). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €140.68. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.64.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.