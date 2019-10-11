Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

JNJ traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.75. The stock had a trading volume of 774,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

