Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.21. 245,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,304. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

