Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on JCAP. Raymond James lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jernigan Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $414.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $22.20.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 165.18% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Research analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

