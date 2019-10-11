Jefferies Financial Group Raises Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $92.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on Varonis Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.92.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $548,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 103.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

