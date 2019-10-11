Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) has been assigned a $9.00 target price by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Iteris stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 158,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,068. The firm has a market cap of $204.88 million, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Iteris has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Iteris will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

