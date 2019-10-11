Istar Inc. Purchases 7,500 Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,204,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,171,034.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,361 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $251,819.81.

On Monday, October 7th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $237,525.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $227,625.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $224,850.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $224,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $224,850.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,500 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $222,375.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,211 shares of istar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $456,025.78.

istar stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. istar Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. The firm had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 52.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in istar in the third quarter valued at $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in istar by 106.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in istar by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 99,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in istar by 11,641.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in istar by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,900,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

