iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,135 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,287,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,312,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,821 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $147.61. 1,260,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,870,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average of $153.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

