iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lessened by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,025,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,881,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

