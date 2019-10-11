iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,630 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,312,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,944 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,576,000.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,881,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

