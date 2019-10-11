iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 38.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $75.06.

