Ireland (OTCMKTS:IRLD) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Ireland Inc (OTCMKTS:IRLD)’s stock price traded down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 37,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About Ireland (OTCMKTS:IRLD)

Ireland Inc, a minerals exploration company, focuses on the discovery and extraction of precious metals from mineral deposits in the Southwestern United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and calcium carbonate deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Columbus project that comprises 138 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 6,778 acres, as well as an additional 80 acres of private land for a total of 6,858 acres, including a 380 acre permitted mine area located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

