Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Set at $87.00 by Needham & Company LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) has been assigned a $87.00 target price by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IONS. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 730,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.95. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 283.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

