Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.45.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.17. 26,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,603. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,830.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 44,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,239,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock worth $1,241,696,352. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $83,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $194,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

