InvestFeed (IFT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One InvestFeed token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, InvestFeed has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $80,033.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00202973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.20 or 0.01030805 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032572 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00088285 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Gatecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

