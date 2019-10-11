Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,450.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 633,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,854,000 after buying an additional 608,223 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 84,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,421. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.