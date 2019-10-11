Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $188.45. 1,699,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,218,780. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

