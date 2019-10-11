Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,218,780. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.41.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.