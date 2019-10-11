Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,625 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 76.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. 101,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,536. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

