INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Shares Down 1.6%

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 267.64 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.52), approximately 19,707 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 63,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58).

The firm has a market cap of $187.71 million and a PE ratio of 158.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 275.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.91.

About INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

