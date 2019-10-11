Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invacare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:IVC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $211.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.05. Invacare has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invacare will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Invacare’s payout ratio is currently -3.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 138,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Invacare by 85.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,239,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 572,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Invacare by 141.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 973,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 569,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Invacare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

