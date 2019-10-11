InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 481,775 shares.The stock last traded at $83.83 and had previously closed at $83.40.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price target on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 13.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in InterXion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in InterXion by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InterXion Company Profile (NYSE:INXN)
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
