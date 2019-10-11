InterXion (NYSE:INXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 23,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 481,775 shares.The stock last traded at $83.83 and had previously closed at $83.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price target on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 13.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in InterXion by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in InterXion by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InterXion by 215.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

