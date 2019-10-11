Internet Node Token Market Capitalization Hits $1.17 Million (INT)

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Internet Node Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Internet Node Token has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Node Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinEgg, Ethfinex and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00040596 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.62 or 0.06152781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016802 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00040793 BTC.

Internet Node Token Token Profile

Internet Node Token (INT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 53,584,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,584,284 tokens. The official website for Internet Node Token is intchain.io . Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Node Token Token Trading

Internet Node Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, Ethfinex and OKEx.

