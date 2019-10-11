International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.77. 4,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,256. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $516.19 million, a P/E ratio of -275.20 and a beta of -0.23.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $82.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Money Express will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Also, major shareholder William Velez sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Insiders have sold 124,508 shares of company stock worth $1,502,157 in the last three months. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 185.7% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 163.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

