International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 1.9% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $102,765.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $354,208 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.73.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $115.97. 1,327,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $104.86 and a 1-year high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.