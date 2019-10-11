Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price objective (up previously from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,033.50 ($65.77).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IHG traded down GBX 57.50 ($0.75) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,968. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,052.63 ($52.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,770 ($75.40). The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,028.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,095.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.