Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,355,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $515,401,000 after acquiring an additional 986,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 180.9% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,522,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,169,164. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $936,506.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

