Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.3% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded down $3.62 on Friday, reaching $383.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.26. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.64.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

