Inspira Financial (CVE:LND) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Inspira Financial Inc (CVE:LND) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 76,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $6.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 31.80 and a quick ratio of 30.30.

Get Inspira Financial alerts:

Inspira Financial (CVE:LND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.63 million during the quarter.

Inspira Financial Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to healthcare providers and their patients in the United States. It offers revolving lines of credit, as well as billing and collection services; and financial software services. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.