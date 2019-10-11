Insider Selling: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.20, for a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380,145 shares in the company, valued at $276,572,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DLTR stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,795. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $120.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

