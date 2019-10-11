Insider Selling: Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) Insider Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Concurrent Technologies PLC (LON:CNC) insider D Evans Hughes sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £17,550 ($22,932.18).

LON:CNC traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 71 ($0.93). 194,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,055. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 million and a P/E ratio of 12.03. Concurrent Technologies PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 82 ($1.07).

Get Concurrent Technologies alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Concurrent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers various central processing unit boards and complementary accessory boards. The company also provides various commercial off-the-shelf products, such as VPX board, Advanced Mezzanine Cards, VME, CompactPCI products, XMC, and firmware and software, as well as accessories for interconnectivity solutions.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Concurrent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concurrent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.