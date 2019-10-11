Insider Buying: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Major Shareholder Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $17,320.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jw Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 19th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.
- On Friday, August 16th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,840.00.
- On Monday, August 12th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 1,500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $37,965.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $63,950.00.
NASDAQ ESTA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 221,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.94. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $375.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 257.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 96.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
ESTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.
