Insider Buying: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Major Shareholder Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $17,320.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jw Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,840.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.15 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 1,500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $37,965.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 2,500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $63,950.00.

NASDAQ ESTA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 221,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.94. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $375.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The company had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 257.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 96.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

