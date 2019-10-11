Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Trading Down 5.6%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 2,877,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,944,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 205.75% and a negative net margin of 489.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 3.43% of Inpixon worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

