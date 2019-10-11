Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of INOV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 174,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.58. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 712.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

