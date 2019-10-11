Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Shares of INOV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 174,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,916. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.58. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $17.80.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 712.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
