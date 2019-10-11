Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

INVA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,897. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. The company had revenue of $64.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Innoviva by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Innoviva by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

