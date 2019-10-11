Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INVA. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innoviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.
INVA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 20,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,897. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 42.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Innoviva by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Innoviva by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.
