Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.61 and last traded at $84.77, approximately 360,599 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 320,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.04.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ingevity from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The company had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Ingevity by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Ingevity by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

