Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded up $6.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.77. 360,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,246. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $72.59 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The company had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ingevity by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 298,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 68,896 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Ingevity by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 49,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

