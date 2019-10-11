Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded to Equal at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.56.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $114.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.98.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

In other news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 232.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 92.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 93.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,902.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

