Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.05.
Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83 and a beta of 1.05. Incyte has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Incyte by 1.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
