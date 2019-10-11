Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,010. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 92.83 and a beta of 1.05. Incyte has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Incyte by 1.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 39.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

